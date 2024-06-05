The Julen Lopetegui era has already begun at West Ham United, and though we won’t see just how well the Spaniard will fare in the hot-seat for a couple of months yet, he’s already in the office and getting to work.

It isn’t clear at this point how many new signings he will have at his disposal, though the fact that the Hammers seem to be trying to get their business done early this summer bodes well.

One player that Lopetegui won’t have had the chance to have a look at is Said Benrahma, given that the player was loaned to Lyon last season and apparently isn’t fussed about a return to East London.

He’d be just the sort of player and character that could ignite the new coach’s way of playing, however, that would appear to be nothing more than a pipe dream at this point.

In any event, the Hammers were hopeful of procuring an eight-figure fee from the French side, but as Sean Whetstone of West Ham News noted on X (formerly Twitter), there is no obligation to buy, only an option, and given that Lyon are banned from making transfers at this moment, there’s little anyone can do.