Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen according to reports as Vincent Kompany looks to strengthen his squad.

Bayern surprisingly appointed Kompany as their new manager, and the Belgian will be tasked with bringing the Bundesliga title back to the Allianz Arena.

It was a disappointing campaign for Bayern under Thomas Tuchel as they slumped to a third placed finish in the league and got knocked out of the DFB Pokal and the Champions League.

Bayern eye move for Maatsen

Maatsen returned to Chelsea last season following a successful loan spell at Burnley, and after impressing in pre-season he tuned down a permanent move to Turf Moor despite Chelsea and Burnley agreeing a deal worth £31.5m.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman opportunities under Mauricio Pochettino were scarce and the 22-year-old started just one Premier League game in the first half of the season.

Maatsen was expected to be sold in January, but he ended up signing a contract extension with a £35m release clause inserted and joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The left back excelled for Dortmund, establishing himself as a key player for Edin Terzic, and played a vital role as the Bundesliga outfit made the Champions League final.

Maatsen is expected to leave Chelsea this summer with Dortmund keen to make his move permanent, but there are other suitors.

GIVEMESPORT report that Bayern are keen on the Chelsea star and could be dark horses for his signature, given they would be prepared to pay the release clause whereas Dortmund don’t want to and have asked if the fee can be lowered.

Bayern could be on the lookout for a new left back with the future of Alphonso Davies up in the air, and the Canadian has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Maatsen move makes sense given he’s played under Kompany before, and at £35m represents good value in today’s market.