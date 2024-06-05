Chelsea value star at £35m and hope price tag could rise with good Euros

Chelsea reportedly value Armando Broja at around £35million and hope his value could even go higher with a good performance at the European Championships with the Albania national team.

The Blues are hoping to raise funds from a number of player sales this summer, with Broja among those who is available, with AC Milan, Monaco and unnamed Premier League clubs said to be keen on the 22-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Broja has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea, and also had a fairly underwhelming spell on loan at Fulham in the second half of last season, so it now surely makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways this summer.

Once regarded as a big prospect, Broja looked like he could have it in him to make an impact in the Chelsea first-team, while he also had an impressive loan spell at Southampton earlier in his career.

Now, however, CFC would surely see it as good business if they got something close to £35m for the player, who looks in need of a fresh start elsewhere.

Broja transfer: Where will the Chelsea striker end up?

The Athletic name Milan and Monaco as teams to watch in the race for Broja, while the Mirror have previously linked the Albania international with West Ham United as well.

It would be good to see Broja staying in the Premier League and fulfilling his potential, but it would also be interesting to see what he could do with another chance at a top club like Milan.

Chelsea fans will hope Broja doesn’t end up being another player like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah or Romelu Lukaku, who also struggled at Stamford Bridge as youngsters before going on to become world class performers elsewhere, eventually ending up as star players for some of their biggest rivals.