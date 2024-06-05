Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to Newcastle United this summer, according to Sam Matterface on talkSPORT.

The England international has been a consistent and reliable performer during his time at Goodison Park, and it’s long been felt that he could make the step up to a bigger club at some point.

With Everton now experiencing financial difficulties, having been hit by Financial Fair Play breaches and a points deduction in the Premier League last season, it makes sense that there’s growing speculation about players who could leave the club.

We’re bound to keep on seeing speculation about Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite in weeks to come, while it seems Calvert-Lewin is also someone whose future is in serious doubt.

According to Matterface, the 27-year-old is on his way to St James’ Park.

“Doesn’t that sound like a deal (possible Everton takeover) that is going to be done from now and the beginning of the season?” he said.

“Therefore, Everton, over the course of this period, are more likely to lose players, than gain players.

“Bearing in mind that they didn’t have the deepest squad in the first place. That will be of concern – Calvert-Lewin, he is going to go to Newcastle.”