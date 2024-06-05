Chelsea slap £50m transfer fee on Premier League target despite contract expiring in 2025

Chelsea are ready to part ways with Conor Gallagher this summer and the Blues have placed a £50m transfer fee on the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was a crucial player for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge this season as the Argentine coach made the Englishman captain in the absence of Reece James. Gallagher would feature in 50 games for the West London outfit, scoring seven goals alongside nine assists.

Despite this, Chelsea are ready to sell Gallagher this summer and The Athletic reported this week that Aston Villa have held preliminary talks with London club over a move for the midfielder.

Unai Emery is believed to be a fan of the Blues star and is ready to add him to his squad as Villa prepare for their return to the Champions League next season.

The 24-year-old has a contract at Stamford Bridge that expires in 2025 and despite this, Chelsea will still ask for £50m for Gallagher, reports Fabrizio Romano.

No negotiations have taken place with the player yet, which leaves the door open for others to join the race, as Tottenham are another Premier League club interested in the England international ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea is a shame

Chelsea need to sell players this summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations following their reckless spending across recent transfer windows.

The sale of Gallagher would go down as pure profit given that he came through the Blues’ academy and this situation is a shame as the midfielder looks set to become a victim of the London club’s owners’ disastrous takeover at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old loves Chelsea and would happily stay at the West London club long-term.

Gallagher may not be good enough for where the Blues want to go, but the Englishman is a great squad player and would certainly have a role at Stamford Bridge over the coming years.