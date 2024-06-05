Chelsea eyeing swoop for £30m-rated Dutchman

Chelsea have been linked with several attackers ahead of the English transfer window opening next week. New reports emerge that the Blues want Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

Chelsea are set for a busy summer as they look to bolster their ranks following a challenging 2023/24 season. After spending much of the Premier League season in mid-table, the Blues managed a late rally to finish sixth, securing a spot in the Europa Conference League. With this additional workload, the team requires greater strength in depth to compete on multiple fronts.

The arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca, who left Leicester City to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, marks a significant shift in Chelsea’s strategy. Maresca is known for his preference for wide forwards, which will likely influence Chelsea’s transfer activities.

One player linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. Summerville, who was named Player of the Season in the English second-tier last season, has garnered attention for his impressive performances. He scored 21 goals and provided nine assists, showcasing his potential to make an impact at a higher level.

Chelsea to decide between Crysencio Summerville and Michael Olise

Reports suggest Leeds are bracing for bids, with a potential purchase price of £30 million. This would represent a smart investment for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, particularly if Summerville can replicate his form from last season.

Chelsea have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. However, the Eagles’ man comes with a hefty price tag of around £60 million.

Given the financial considerations, the Blues might opt for more modestly-priced options like Summerville.

Transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, told GiveMeSport: “Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville could be a cheaper option for around half Olise’s price.

“Chelsea are still deciding on the best approach, since they know Maresca values wingers over wide forwards, but they are also well-stocked in this area.”