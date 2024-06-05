Romelu Lukaku has hinted at a potential surprise move, indicating that his future could take an unexpected turn much sooner than anticipated. The 30-year-old Belgian striker, who has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan, is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea.

Despite signing a five-year contract in a high-profile £97.5 million move from Inter Milan in 2021, Lukaku fell out of favour under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

With two years remaining on his lucrative £325,000 per week contract, Lukaku’s recent season on loan at Roma showcased his talents, as he netted 21 goals in 47 appearances.

His time at Roma was overseen by Jose Mourinho, who secured the loan deal before his own departure from the Serie A club. The Portuguese manager, who has recently been appointed as the new Fenerbahce boss, could bring the Belgian with him to Turkey.

Lukaku’s contract with Chelsea includes a clause that allows him to leave for £38 million this summer, further fueling speculation about his next destination.

Italian media outlet Di Marzio has reported that Antonio Conte has already reached out to Lukaku about a potential reunion in Naples. Conte and Lukaku previously enjoyed a successful partnership at Inter Milan, where the striker’s goals were instrumental in securing the Serie A title.

Romelu Lukaku bracing for Chelsea departure this summer

Lukaku’s uncertain position at Chelsea, coupled with his impressive performance at Roma and the interest from Conte, suggests that a significant transfer could be imminent.

Speaking to RTL Sports, Lukaku stated: “Of course. That [a return to Anderlecht] will happen. That will happen, I think, much sooner than people think.

The interviewer responded: “Much sooner?”

He responded: “Yes.”