Conor Gallagher, the dynamic Chelsea midfielder, has made his intentions clear amidst swirling transfer rumours, confirming his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge and work under the club’s new manager, Enzo Maresca.

This declaration comes despite ongoing interest from Premier League rivals, including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Gallagher expressed his excitement about the upcoming season under Maresca’s leadership. “Myself and everyone at Chelsea are excited and happy to work with Enzo Maresca. We want to get Chelsea back to where they belong!” he stated.

This statement signals Gallagher’s commitment to the Blues, aiming to restore the club’s position among the elite in English football.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa dealt transfer blow by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Gallagher’s decision to stay is a significant setback for Tottenham Hotspur, who have had the England international on their radar for the past year. Manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly identified Gallagher as a key target when he arrived at the North London club last summer.

Aston Villa have also shown a keen interest in Gallagher, as Fabrizio Romano revealed to CaughtOffside.

Villa’s pursuit adds another layer of complexity to the situation, with multiple clubs vying for the talented midfielder’s signature. Nonetheless, current reports indicate that while there is substantial interest and initial contacts have been made, no decisive moves have occurred from Chelsea’s side.

With Gallagher’s contract set to expire in just one year, Tottenham and other interested parties might see the upcoming transfer window as a critical opportunity to secure the 24-year-old’s services. However, Gallagher’s enthusiasm for working with Maresca and his determination to help Chelsea reclaim their former glory could prove to be a decisive factor in his immediate future.