Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool future in doubt as Arne Slot plans key signing

The future of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool is reportedly in doubt as the Reds plan to sign a new striker this summer ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Merseyside club’s new coach Arne Slot and new director of football Richard Hughes started work at Anfield over the weekend and are now pressing ahead with their plans for the summer transfer window.

One area of concern is believed to be Liverpool’s striker options as Nunez was the main man up top for Jurgen Klopp last season.

The Uruguay star started 33 games across the 54 appearances he made this season, scoring 18 goals alongside 13 assists. These numbers could have been higher but the biggest concern over the 24-year-old is his ability to finish the chances created for him.

Nunez is a fan favourite at Anfield but many do get frustrated with the amount of opportunities he wastes and his inability to remain onside.

According to Football Insider, Arne Slot is said to be unconvinced about the Uruguay star’s ability and is planning to sign a new striker over the summer.

Liverpool need to keep faith in Darwin Nunez

With a contract at Anfield until 2028, Liverpool need to keep faith in Nunez as the 24-year-old has bags of potential.

The former Benfica star creates chaos up front and has many qualities that can turn him into one of the best strikers in the world. The Reds striker needs to work on his finishing and the timing of his runs, and with the speed he possesses, that would be a lethal combo.

The upcoming campaign is a huge one for Nunez and should he show no signs of improvement, the summer transfer window of 2025 could see him searching for a new club.