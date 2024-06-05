Exclusive: Man City, United & Liverpool stars among transfer priorities for Saudi Pro League giants

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is one of a number of high-profile transfer targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, along with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

CaughtOffside understands that Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad have all met with De Bruyne’s inner circle, with the Belgium international having publicly spoken about now being open to a possible future in Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne is understood to be a particularly top target for Al Ittihad, who also want Salah and are ready to spend over €200m on both players in an ambitious double swoop.

Meanwhile, sources have told CaughtOffside that Al Nassr have been keen to sign Fernandes from Man Utd, but are now looking at De Bruyne as another option since it currently seems that the Portugal international will remain at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has prioritised staying with United, despite also attracting some interest from top European clubs, so it seems Red Devils fans can breathe a sigh of relief on the future of the 29-year-old, who is sure to be a hugely important part of the club’s project in years to come.

De Bruyne transfer: What Fabrizio Romano has said

Fabrizio Romano has also spoken to CaughtOffside about the De Bruyne situation, whilst adding that Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has rejected big-money Saudi advances.

Romano says De Bruyne was also contacted by Saudi chief Michael Emenalo, so it will now be key for Man City to hear directly from their player about his plans for this summer.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, seems committed to the Barca project instead of jumping at the chance to take up a lucrative offer from a Saudi club.

“Another story involving Saudi Pro League is that Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that Robert Lewandowski turned down big money to stay at Barca,” Romano told CaughtOffside in today’s Daily Briefing column.

“It is the case that Lewandowski had strong interest from Saudi but he never considered to leave, he wants to play for Barcelona and be part of the new project at the club under Hansi Flick. Also Barcelona are more than happy to continue with Lewandowski as one of their superstars.”