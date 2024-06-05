Arsenal will accept offers for talented midfielder despite being part of Mikel Arteta’s plans

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Emile Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to fund crucial transfers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the 23-year-old remains in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming season, despite the lack of game time during the current campaign. The Englishman featured in 19 games for the North London outfit but only received 474 minutes of action.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad significantly ahead of the new season as they attempt to wrestle the Premier League away from Man City having fallen short during their previous two attempts.

The Gunners will need to sell some players to fund their spending and Smith Rowe is a name on their transfer list as any fee received for the talented midfielder will go down as pure profit.

Smith Rowe will not be short of offers with Fulham already being linked with a move for the Arsenal star.

Emile Smith Rowe very likely to leave Arsenal this summer

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has stated that he expects Smith Rowe to leave the Emirates Stadium as there is plenty of interest in the 23-year-old.

“Emile Smith Rowe’s future is going to be one of the ongoing stories of the summer at Arsenal. I do expect him to go and I know there is plenty of interest in him, both from clubs in the Premier League and abroad,” the Gunners reporter said.

“His preference, if he does leave Arsenal, is to stay in England and the links to Fulham are certainly interesting. It would tick a lot of boxes for him. It’s a London club, they look to play decent football under Marco Silva and he already knows some players in the squad, such as former Gunners stars Alex Iwobi, Bernd Leno and Willian.

“The key thing for Smith Rowe, if he does leave, is that he wants some stability and he wants to start playing regularly again.”

Fulham would be a great move for the midfielder as Marco Silva has a very exciting squad at Craven Cottage.

The Portuguese manager is also an exceptional coach and there is no doubt he will be able to take the Arsenal star’s game to the next level with the Englishman’s next move being crucial for his career.