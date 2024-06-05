Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been in remarkable form since joining the Premier League, winning consecutive Golden Boot Awards and breaking records that once seemed unbreakable.

However, questions about his future at the club have started to surface. Several players have been linked with an exit, including Kevin de Bruyne, Bernando Silva, and Ederson.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola’s future at the club is also uncertain, with the manager recently hinting that the coming season could be his last at the club.

Amid the speculations, Haaland has worried City supporters with a coy response to a question about his future.

In a recent interview with TV2, Haaland was asked whether there are any ongoing contract negotiation talks to extend his stay at City.

The striker responded, saying: “I still have three years left on my Manchester City contract.”

And when further asked if talks were ongoing, he said: “That’s all I can say, what I just said.”

Haaland’s incredible numbers at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been nothing short of sensational since joining Manchester City, playing a pivotal role in securing an historic quadruple last season and clinching an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title this season.

In his debut season with City, the Norwegian phenomenon netted an astonishing 52 goals in just 53 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Haaland continued his prolific form, scoring 38 goals in 45 appearances and securing the Premier League Golden Boot for the second consecutive year.

His pace, power, and precision have made him a nightmare for defenders, with an uncanny ability to score from almost anywhere on the pitch. With no signs of slowing down, Haaland is poised to break numerous records and solidify his reputation as one of the most formidable strikers in world football.

Which is why his comments must have left the club and supporters worried.