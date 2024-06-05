“That’s all I can say” – Erling Haaland shuts down contract talks at Man City amid Real Madrid links

Erling Haaland has shut down contract talks with Man City in a recent interview as the striker dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day.

The Norway international has been a big hit at the Etihad Stadium ever since moving to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old spearheaded City’s historic treble win during the 2022/23 campaign and despite having a below-par season, the striker finished as the top goalscorer in the Premier League this term as Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team ever to win four English league titles in a row.

Haaland has racked up huge numbers at Man City over his two campaigns, scoring 90 goals and providing a further 15 assists across the 98 matches he has featured in.

The Norwegian superstar will hope to continue this over the coming years as he has a contract at the Etihad until 2027 – when he will be 26 years old.

Speaking in a recent interview with Norwegian channel TV2, Haaland has shut down talks over a new contract at Man City, which may be a concern for fans of the Premier League champions.

“I’ve had two fantastic years and have three years left. That’s really all I can say,” the 23-year-old told TV2.

When asked if talks are ongoing talks, Haaland responded with: “That’s all I can say, what I just said.”

Will Real Madrid be Erling Haaland’s next destination?

Haaland has often spoken about playing in different countries throughout his career and with the striker turning 26 when his Man City contract expires, could the Norway star move to Spain to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona?

According to AS via ESPN, Haaland can see himself in the white shirt of Real Madrid one day which will have to wait for now given that the La Liga champions have just signed Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants are forming somewhat of a super team at present and Haaland would take this to another level again.

However, Barcelona might be in a better financial situation by 2026, and if the Catalan club come calling that would be a dream for La Liga as it would pit Haaland and Mbappe against each other for many years.