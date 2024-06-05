Erling Haaland is at it again: The Norwegian has broken yet more goalscoring records

Erling Haaland has etched his name in football history once again, surpassing Harry Kane to hold the record for the most career hat-tricks for both club and country.

The prolific Manchester City forward scored his 22nd career hat-trick in a recent friendly, leading Norway to a 3-0 victory over Kosovo.

Haaland’s performance against Kosovo was nothing short of spectacular. He netted all three goals for Norway, striking in the 15th, 70th, and 75th minutes. This latest achievement places him ahead of Harry Kane, who has accumulated 21 career hat-tricks.

Additionally, Haaland’s tally surpasses those of notable goalscorers Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Aguero.

Erling Haaland is breaking all the goalscoring records

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has continued to demonstrate his extraordinary goal-scoring abilities. Nine of his 22 career hat-tricks have been scored for City, with his latest club hat-trick being a remarkable four-goal performance against Wolves last month.

In his time with the club, Haaland has scored 90 goals in 98 appearances, an astonishing rate that highlights his consistency and efficiency in front of goal.

Internationally, Haaland’s impact has been equally significant. His hat-trick against Kosovo brings his total to 30 goals in 32 appearances for Norway, underlining his importance to the national team.

Haaland’s ability to deliver on both domestic and international stages further cements his status as one of the most formidable strikers in modern football.

Haaland’s record-breaking achievements do not end with his total number of hat-tricks. He also holds several Premier League records related to hat-tricks, including being the fastest player to score two, three, four, and five hat-tricks in the league. This rapid accumulation of hat-tricks has set a new benchmark for strikers in the Premier League and has added to the growing list of accolades in Haaland’s burgeoning career.