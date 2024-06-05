Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Barcelona’s wavering interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. In an exclusive interview with Give Me Sport on June 5th, the Italian journalist hinted at the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona’s pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Romano revealed, “He’s also a player that Barcelona appreciated when Xavi was the manager. Let’s see what they will decide to do now with a new coach, like Hansi Flick.” This statement underlines the shifting dynamics within Barcelona’s managerial landscape and the subsequent impact on their transfer strategy.

The contrasting visions of former manager Xavi and incoming coach Hansi Flick could spell trouble for Onana’s prospects at the Catalan club. Flick’s tactical preferences may not align with Onana’s style of play, potentially diminishing Barcelona’s interest in the player.

For Everton, this development could signify a reprieve in their efforts to retain Onana amidst financial constraints. With the club grappling with financial difficulties, offloading the talented midfielder could provide a much-needed injection of funds.

As one of Everton’s most valuable assets, Onana’s departure could alleviate some of the financial pressures haunting the Merseyside-based club.

Amadou Onana wants to put himself in the shop window with a good Euro 2024 campaign

Onana’s stellar performances in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed, further fueling speculation about his future. The 22-year-old’s impressive statistics, including a remarkable 84% pass completion rate and notable contributions in tackles and fouls drawn, underline his potential as a sought-after asset in the transfer market.

In light of his aspirations to showcase his talents on the European stage, Onana is poised to make a statement at Euro 2024. In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Onana expressed his desire to attract interest from top clubs through his performances in the prestigious tournament.

“At previous tournaments, you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs. That’s something I strive for,” Onana remarked, emphasising his ambition to seize the opportunity presented by the European Championship to elevate his career.