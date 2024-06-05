Cesc Fabregas claims he’s heard Arsenal and Manchester United target Youssouf Fofana won’t join either side and will sign for another club.

Monaco midfielder Fofana is expected to leave the club this summer as he enters into the final year of his contract.

The 25-year-old is currently away with France preparing for Euro 2024, and has now established himself as a regular in the national side.

Fabregas claims Monaco star won’t join Arsenal or Man Utd

Fofana was a key player for Monaco as they qualified for the Champions League after finishing second to Paris Saint Germain last season.

The France international has made 175 appearances for Monaco since arriving from Strasbourg in 2020, but it appears his time in the principality will come to an end this summer.

Premier League giants Arsenal and United have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but Fabregas who played with Fofana at the end of his career claims he’s heard the Frenchman will end up elsewhere this summer.

“I know him, I played with him,” Fabregas said on the BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast.

“Funnily enough I never heard about Man United, I heard that he was going to AC Milan because [Paulo] Fonseca probably is going to go there from France and they know each other, so let’s see where he goes.

“But he’s a very dynamic and strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box.

“I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well with the Premier League style.”

It’s set to be a busy summer at both clubs as Arsenal search for a striker and left back, whilst United are in the market for defensive and midfield reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane and uncertainty surrounding the future of Casemiro.