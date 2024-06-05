Fabrizio Romano provides update on 18-goal Man United and Arsenal target

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has decided to take a few more days to make a decision over his future as Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have a strong interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Slovenia international has become one of Europe’s most sought-after talents following his very strong finish to the current campaign.

Sesko scored in all of Leipzig’s last seven games in the Bundesliga, which took his total for the season to 18 in all competions. The youngster has proven to be a lethal marksman and given his age, there is a lot more room for improvement.

The striker has a contract in Germany until 2028 but there is a good chance that the Leipzig star switches clubs this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sesko has decided to take a few more days to decide his next move as the forward has a lot of options on the table. The transfer journalist states that there is a new contract ready to be signed with RB Leipzig, while the 21-year-old has already turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all approached the Slovenian star since March/April with one of these clubs being the destination where Sesko is likely to end up.

Will RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko move to the Premier League?

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in desperate need of a striker heading into the 2024/25 campaign and Sesko would be a great choice for the present and future.

The 21-year-old would most likely want to make the move to the Emirates Stadium as the current project at Arsenal is very exciting and is likely to get even better under Mikel Arteta’s watch.

The other two suitors are a mess at present and a transfer to either English club would be a huge gamble from Sesko. With Rasmus Hojlund already at Old Trafford, there is a scenario where the Leipzig star would have to share minutes, while at Chelsea that would not be a problem.

The 21-year-old has a huge decision to make over the coming days as the Premier League club are left to see what conclusion the youngster reaches.