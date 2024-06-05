Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among the suitors for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is likely to be on the move in this summer’s transfer window, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the French football expert explained that the TV rights situation in Ligue 1 means there’s some uncertainty over players’ futures this summer.

This means Monaco are likely to be under pressure, as they often are, to cash in on a star player like Fofana, who has a lot of interest around Europe, according to Johnson, with the France international likely to cost around €50m.

But, the TV rights situation also means that kind of price tag might be tricky for PSG to pay, giving the advantage to Arsenal if that’s where they look to strengthen their midfield.

Fabrizio Romano has also told us about Arsenal interest in Martin Zubimendi and Joao Neves, so it remains to be seen if Fofana will be a priority, but he’ll surely be a tempting option if he ends up being available.

Fofana transfer: The latest on the Monaco midfielder’s future

Discussing Fofana links with Arsenal and PSG, Johnson said: “Youssouf Fofana has been linked again with Arsenal and we know that Monaco have to sell to survive this summer. Getting back into the Champions League lessens that need slightly, so they can be a bit more demanding with the price tag, but in general it makes sense that we’re seeing links with clubs like Arsenal as he is a player who I understand is sought after across Europe at the moment, not just at Arsenal and the Premier League, but PSG have been looking at him as well as he’s a top French talent who hails from the Paris region.

“In terms of Fofana’s price tag, I don’t think we’ll see a similar price tag to when Aurelien Tchouameni went to Real Madrid a couple of years ago. But I do think that Monaco will be looking for upwards of around €50m, which makes it tricky for a club like PSG right now with the uncertainty over Ligue 1 TV rights. That could make it quite an advantageous situation for a club like Arsenal or anyone else in the Premier League who might be interested.

“I think in general a number of top European clubs will be looking at the situation that French and Italian clubs find themselves in at this moment in time regarding TV rights and will hope to take advantage of that uncertainty, and perhaps hope to land a couple of high-profile names for competitive rates, if not bargain prices.

“With Fofana and Monaco, even at the best of times it’s clear that Monaco aren’t in a position to turn down that kind of interest and substantial offers for a player of Fofana’s calibre, so if the TV rights situation drags on for any longer they will have no choice, so it’s one to keep an eye on and it’s likely to be one of the bigger sales we see by a Ligue 1 club this summer.”