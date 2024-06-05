Frank Lampard interviewed by Birmingham City as former England midfielder’s career hits new low

Former England midfielder, Frank Lampard, could soon be back in work after it emerged that he has been interviewed for the Birmingham City manager’s post.

Football Insider note that now League One side seemingly haven’t learned their lesson after hiring Wayne Rooney for what was a disastrous period in the club’s recent history.

As brilliant a player as he was, Lampard, like Rooney and Steven Gerrard, has left a lot to be desired as a manager.

Burnley and Birmingham in for Frank Lampard

Sacked by Chelsea after his first stint, he failed spectacularly again when asked to come back as a caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge whilst the club looked around for a suitable new candidate to sit in the dugout.

Up at Everton, where Lampard could’ve repaired his reputation, he made it worse.

It’s difficult to know where the problems lay, though motivating his players does seem to have been an issue.

Could it be frustration that his charges aren’t able to do the things that he did well that lays behind his inability to get results?

Birmingham have recently been relegated to League One of course, so it’s clear that were Lampard to be appointed, the one thing he absolutely needs to do by hook or by crook is get the Midlands-based side promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Bizarrely, there could be a queue for his services as Burnley are also credited with an interest in bringing Lampard to Turf Moor following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich.

Despite already having Craig Bellamy in situ, a coach that has worked well with the squad as part of Kompany’s backroom, it would appear that Clarets owner, Alan Pace, would welcome the signing of Lampard.

For a manager with just a 41.3 percent win rate, it’s hard to see why any club would want to take such a risk.