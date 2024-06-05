Tottenham are reportedly prepared to make an offer for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is also a target for Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who state that Spurs sense a deal could be done before June 30th, which is a crucial deadline for clubs in terms of how to register deals in accounts for Financial Fair Play.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside earlier today that Gallagher was wanted by Aston Villa but also other clubs, and now it seems the interest from Spurs may be becoming more concrete.

Chelsea could have a good opportunity to sell Gallagher for big money and make pure profit from the sale because he came up through their academy, so although the Blues would surely benefit from his presence on the pitch, it’s a move that makes sense as a business decision.

Gallagher transfer: Will Chelsea midfielder join Spurs or Villa?

Gallagher performed well for Chelsea for much of last season, even if the team’s results weren’t always the best, and many fans will likely be concerned about the prospect of him joining a bitter London rival like Tottenham.

Villa, meanwhile, could be an attractive destination for Gallagher, as they’ve made great progress under Unai Emery and they’re now preparing to play in the Champions League next season.

It will be interesting to see which of Spurs or Villa can move into pole position for Gallagher, though it’s surely the latter move that ticks all the boxes in terms of what Gallagher would want, and what Chelsea would prefer.

Chelsea’s academy has produced some fine talents in recent times, but they’ve sold a lot of the players, with Mason Mount moving to Manchester United last year, and the likes of Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori moving to Serie A at various points.