Aston Villa are showing some interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but there is interest from other clubs as well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on Gallagher’s future as he confirmed David Ornstein’s report on the England international being a target for Villa this summer.

Gallagher has interest from other clubs as well, though, so this is not something particularly advanced yet, even if the 24-year-old’s situation will surely be one to watch due to the fact that he has just a year left on his contract at Chelsea.

The Blues might do well to cash in on Gallagher now or else risk losing him on a free in a year’s time, with this contract saga dragging on for some time and still not resolved.

Gallagher transfer: Romano update on Chelsea star’s Villa links

This would be an exciting signing for Villa, but it seems this is far from being a done deal yet, according to Romano’s update in his latest transfer news column.

“Another story to watch with Chelsea, as David Ornstein reported, is that Aston Villa are showing interest in Conor Gallagher,” Romano said.

“I’m told there are also other clubs, so it remains an open situation, but at the moment nothing is close or imminent. It’s about interest and initial contacts, but no decision has been made yet on Chelsea side.”

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping there’s still a chance they could keep Gallagher, who was one of their most consistent and reliable performers in the 2023/24 season, even if he doesn’t have quite the same glamour as their other recent big-name midfield signings like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Still, as Gallagher is homegrown there is the opportunity for pure profit from his sale which could be important for Chelsea in the context of Financial Fair Play.