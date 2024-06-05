Jadon Sancho set for crunch talks with Man United as Red Devils contemplate next move

Jadon Sancho will likely still be smarting from losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid at the weekend, however, the Man United ace has more important matters to deal with this summer.

On loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign after a fall out with Erik ten Hag at the beginning of the season, the 24-year-old needs to iron out what’s happening with his future, both immediate and longer-term.

Jadon Sancho’s important Man United pre-season meeting

According to ESPN, the Red Devils want him back in order to discuss the next steps, and the outlet suggest that new technical director, Jason Wilcox, will be driving talks which are due before the start of pre-season training.

It’s believed that the player wants to stay at Dortmund, and the Bundesliga giants are keen to keep him, however, they may be unable to afford him on a permanent basis at this point, so might request a lowering of any fee or another loan.

There remains the option of the player returning to Old Trafford of course, something Sancho may well consider if ten Hag is relieved of his duties.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still to iron out any details with regards to the manager’s position, and Sancho might not be willing to listen to United’s point of view in any event, but the fact is that he remains their employee and as such they hold all of the aces at this point.

The player and his representatives would therefore do well to go into any talks with an open mind and a willingness to co-operate.

Taking a bullish attitude may not serve its purpose, and the last thing that Sancho would surely want is to be in limbo again ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.