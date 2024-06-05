Tottenham Midfielder James Maddison has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s final 26 man squad for Euro 2024.

Maddison had been named in Southgate’s provisional 33 man squad and featured on Monday night against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old now won’t play a part in the friendly against Iceland at Wembley on Friday night and has left the training camp.

Maddison not going to Euro 2024

Maddison was part of the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar although he didn’t feature as England got knocked out in the quarter finals.

Journalist David Ornstein has confirmed Maddison hasn’t made the final squad and is among those cut from the provisional squad.

Ornstein took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: James Maddison not in final England squad for European Championship.

“27yo Tottenham midfielder made preliminary selection & featured vs Bosnia – but among those cut from Gareth Southgate’s 26-man #Euro2024 group + has left camp.”

Southgate has until 7th June to name a final squad of up to 26 players, with a maximum of six more players set to miss out.

Maddison has got seven England caps and made his first start against Ukraine in March last year.

The former Leicester man started the season well for Spurs before suffering an ankle injury which ruled him out for three months, and he scored four goals and provided nine assists from 28 Premier League appearances.

Whilst Maddison will no doubt be gutted, it’s hard to see how he can have any complaints given he didn’t end the season well, and the emergence of the likes of Cole Palmer have pushed the midfielder down the pecking order.

England’s first game of the Euros is against Serbia on 16th June before they face Denmark and Slovakia on the 20th and 25th June to round out the group stage.

Southgate will be hoping to go one better having lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.