Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s extortionate Fenerbahce contract makes him one of the highest-paid managers in the world

Fenerbahce, one of Turkey’s most storied football clubs, announced on Wednesday that their new head coach, Jose Mourinho, is set to earn a staggering 10.5 million euros (£8.9m) annually.

This declaration was made to inform the stock market just three days after Mourinho was presented to thousands of enthusiastic fans at the club’s stadium.

Mourinho’s two-year contract with Fenerbahce marks a significant investment by the club, reflecting their high expectations and ambition. The statement released did not mention the size of any potential bonuses in his contract, leaving speculation about additional financial incentives tied to performance.

Jose Mourinho, a globally recognised and highly successful manager, is now faced with the task of reviving Fenerbahce’s fortunes.

The club has not won the Turkish league since 2014 and narrowly missed the title last season, finishing second to their fierce rivals, Galatasaray. Securing the league title will be a primary objective for Mourinho, alongside navigating the early qualifying rounds of the Champions League in July.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce contract makes him one of the highest paid managers in the world

Mourinho’s reported salary places him among the highest-earning football managers in the world. While precise rankings can fluctuate due to various undisclosed bonuses and incentives, Mourinho is estimated to be the fifth highest-paid manager globally with his new contract at Fenerbahce, per Daily Mail.

To provide context, Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid is widely regarded as the highest earner, making around £30 million annually.

Pep Guardiola follows at Manchester City with a salary of approximately £20 million.

Steven Gerrard, managing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, reportedly earns £15.2 million, while Mikel Arteta, currently negotiating a new deal with Arsenal, earns £9 million but could see his salary approach Guardiola’s if the new contract aligns with recent reports.

Mourinho’s salary of €10.5 million would comfortably place him fifth among the world’s highest-paid managers. This substantial investment by Fenerbahce signifies their commitment to achieving success and underscores the financial muscle the club is willing to flex to regain dominance in Turkish football.