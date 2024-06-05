Journalist makes bold Premier League predictions: Chelsea to win title, Palace to make top four

In a surprising set of predictions for the upcoming Premier League season, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham has tipped Chelsea to win the title and Crystal Palace to secure a Champions League spot.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Durham made a series of bold forecasts, starting with Chelsea winning the league next season.

He said :

“Do you want a bold prediction for next year? Chelsea are going to win the title.”

Enzo Maresca backed to make instant impact at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea ended their season on a high note with five consecutive wins, but it wasn’t enough to save Mauricio Pochettino’s job.

Despite the progress, the club decided to part ways with him and appointed Enzo Maresca as the new manager.

Maresca, who previously managed Leicester City, led them back to the Premier League by winning the Championship with an impressive 97 points from 46 games.

Durham’s prediction for Chelsea comes as a shock to many, considering their turbulent season and managerial changes. However, his confidence in Maresca’s abilities suggests a belief in a rapid turnaround for the Blues.

Crystal Palace to finish top 4

Durham has also tipped Crystal Palace to qualify for the Champions League next season if they can keep hold of their star players.

He said:

“The other thing I think is, if they all stay together, [Crystal] Palace will challenge for top four.”

Palace underwent a remarkable transformation under manager Oliver Glasner, who took over mid-season.

His impact was immediate, guiding the team to significant victories against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle United in just 13 Premier League matches.

Aston Villa to compete for the Premier League title?

Durham also predicted another standout season for Aston Villa, claiming Unai Emery’s side will take it a level further this time and challenge for the Premier League title.

A lot depends on how the summer transfer window goes and whether clubs likes Aston Villa, and Palace can keep hold of their key players while at the same time bring in some quality reinforcements.