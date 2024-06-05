LA Galaxy looking to prise world-class ace from Barcelona

Barcelona are still going through a transitional period at the moment, and there appears to be no end to their well reported financial issues.

Former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, appeared to have left the club almost bankrupt before walking out before he was pushed out by members at the 2021 club elections.

Since Joan Laporta was elected it seems as if there has been one issue after another that has landed on the president’s doorstep, however, under his tenure this time around, the Catalan giants have secured a lucrative sponsorship deal with Spotify, are remodelling the Camp Nou, and continue to bring in world-class players.

LA Galaxy want Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski

Names such as Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski have all worn the Blaugrana with pride, and there’s an expectation that they’ll be joined by more star names before the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Although Lewandowski went slightly off the boil in terms of his level of performance and goalscoring in 2023/24, he remains a vital part of the team.

Moreover, he also has a contract for the next two years at the club, however, AS are reporting that MLS side, LA Galaxy, are hoping to land the Polish international in 12 months time.

Given that his former Dortmund colleague, Marco Reus, is expected to sign for the club shortly, that could be a real pull for Lewandowski to experience one final hurrah in another league.

The Galaxy will point to the fact that they’ve always managed to secure headline acts, such as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The issue they may find with Lewandowski is that his contract is such that he would only be able to leave Barcelona in 12 months time if he doesn’t play in more than 55 percent of their games, per Sport.

Given his standing within the group and his salary, that would mean benching him for the majority of the matches and that’s unlikely to happen.