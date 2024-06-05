Late transfer twist as Newcastle could now lose Lloyd Kelly to European giants

After Lloyd Kelly’s official release from Bournemouth, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the defender is set to join Newcastle United at the beginning of July.

However, Sky Sports have indicated that a full agreement has not yet been reached, with rival interest from Roma and Atletico Madrid potentially complicating the deal.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on Newcastle United’s ongoing attempts to sign Kelly, emphasising that while discussions are at an advanced stage, the deal isn’t finalised yet. This has left Newcastle fans hopeful but wary, especially in light of recent disappointments like Chelsea’s successful hijack of Tosin Adarabioyo from under their noses last week.

25-year-old defender, Kelly has been a long-term target for Newcastle as they seek to bolster their defensive options. His versatility, capable of playing both as a centre-back and a left-back, makes him a valuable addition to any squad.

His impending arrival is expected to provide much-needed depth and flexibility to the Magpies’ backline as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Eddie Howe set to bring his former player from his Bournemouth days to Newcastle United

A key factor in Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly is his familiarity with Magpies manager Eddie Howe. The two worked together during Howe’s tenure at Bournemouth, and Howe’s knowledge of Kelly’s capabilities and potential significantly influenced the Magpies’ decision to pursue him.

Howe’s firsthand experience with Kelly’s skills and his ability to perform under pressure adds a layer of confidence to this potential acquisition.

While the advanced stage of discussions suggests optimism, the transfer market’s unpredictable nature means that nothing is certain until contracts are signed and announcements are made. Newcastle fans are keeping a close eye on developments, hoping that no late offers from Roma or Atletico Madrid derail the deal.