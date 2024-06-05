Leeds United in pole position to sign Fulham striker for absolutely nothing

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer, according to a recent story from TEAMtalk.

The 31-year-old Jamaica international, who currently plays for Fulham, is in the midst of contract negotiations that appear to have stalled, making him a prime target for clubs looking to bolster their squad without a transfer fee.

De Cordova-Reid joined Fulham initially on loan from Cardiff City in August 2019 before making the move permanent. Since then, he has become a key player for the Cottagers, known for his versatility and consistent performances.

In the 2023/24 season, De Cordova-Reid impressed with seven goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. His ability to play in multiple positions makes him a valuable asset, contributing to Fulham’s efforts both in the Premier League and the Championship.

The Fulham No.14 boasts extensive experience in England’s second tier, having made 192 appearances in the Championship. Throughout his career in the league, he has scored 39 goals and provided 22 assists, highlighting his impact on the field.

This experience and productivity have caught the attention of several clubs, including Everton, who are also keen on acquiring him on a free transfer.

Leeds United could replace Crysencio Summerville with free agent Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Leeds United’s interest in De Cordova-Reid comes amid uncertainties regarding the futures of some of their players, notably Crysencio Summerville. The potential departure of key attacking players has prompted Leeds to explore options to ensure their squad remains competitive.

De Cordova-Reid’s experience and versatility would be a significant addition to Leeds’ attacking department.

Fulham have reportedly offered De Cordova-Reid a new two-year contract in an attempt to retain his services. However, negotiations have not yet yielded an agreement, leading to speculation that De Cordova-Reid is ready to leave Craven Cottage and explore his options as a free agent.