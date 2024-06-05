Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Barcelona star’s decision to snub big transfer offers

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had big offers to move to the Saudi Pro League but turned them down as he only ever wanted to stay at Barca, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Poland international has been one of the finest forwards in world football for the last decade or so, and one could easily have forgiven him for accepting one last big pay day in the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

However, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Lewandowski never considered leaving Barcelona, while the club are also keen to continue with the 35-year-old as one of their key players under new manager Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski could surely have been an exciting addition to the Saudi Pro League after recent deals for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, but it seems clear now that the player’s future lies in La Liga for a while longer.

Lewandowski transfer situation summed up by Romano

Discussing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Saudi interest, Romano had the following to say on Lewandowski after a quote from Barca president Joan Laporta: “Another story involving Saudi Pro League is that Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that Robert Lewandowski turned down big money to stay at Barca.

“It is the case that Lewandowski had strong interest from Saudi but he never considered to leave, he wants to play for Barcelona and be part of the new project at the club under Hansi Flick. Also Barcelona are more than happy to continue with Lewandowski as one of their superstars.”

Barcelona fans will surely be happy to keep Lewandowski for a while longer as he’s not showing any signs of slowing down with age, with the former Bayern Munich man scoring 26 goals in all competitions last season.