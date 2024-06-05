Liverpool confirm they have offered a new contract to free agent

Liverpool have confirmed that they have offered a new contract to goalkeeper Adrian as doubt remains over the Reds’ number two Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Spaniard’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of this season having signed a one-year extension last summer and the Merseyside club have confirmed that another deal has now been offered to the 37-year-old despite not having featured all season for the Premier League giants.

Adrian has not played since Liverpool’s 3-1 over Man City in the 2022 Community Shield as he was Jurgen Klopp’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

There are doubts about the Irishman’s future at Anfield heading into the summer transfer window as the 25-year-old has admitted that he wants to be a first-choice goalkeeper at a club. There is interest in the Liverpool shot-stopper from Nottingham Forest and Celtic, but no official offer has arrived yet for the Ireland international.

This could be the main reason why Liverpool have offered Adrian a new deal as it remains to be seen if the veteran goalkeeper signs it.

Liverpool release talented star Mateusz Musialowski

In addition to the confirmation of Liverpool offering Adrian a new deal, the Premier League giants have also stated that they have released Mateusz Musialowski, Melkamu Frauendorf and Adam Lewis.

The Polish star was tipped for big things at Liverpool ever since joining the club in 2020, but it seems that the Merseyside outfit did not see the need to continue with the player.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Reds this season coming on as a substitute in Liverpool’s 6–1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague and will now look for a new challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.