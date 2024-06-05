Man City have already found their Kevin De Bruyne replacement

It seems a foregone conclusion that Kevin De Bruyne will leave Man City this summer and pack his bags for a new adventure in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking to Belgian outlet, HLN, De Bruyne dropped the biggest hint yet that he is seriously considering a move to Saudi Arabia simply because of the astronomical sums that would be on offer to him.

Man City know who they want to replace Kevin De Bruyne

The Sporting News note that the soon-to-be 33-year-old is already the Premier League’s highest-paid player on £400,000 per week, so any switch to the Gulf means that he would be set to earn well in excess of that amount.

Indeed, De Bruyne’s contention that he could earn more in two years in the Saudi Pro League than he has in his entire 15-year career to date (HLN) puts into perspective just why he would even consider dropping down to a league rated as only the 66th best in the world (TeamForm).

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to stand in his talisman’s way, but that would mean that Man City will be scouring the market for his replacement this summer.

Fichajes believe that the club will have already found the perfect player to step into the hole filled by De Bruyne, and with Xavi Simons’ Barcelona background, it’s easy to see how he would fit into the Guardiola way of player.

The outlet note the player’s age and scope for development in his play as being key reasons why he would be ideal for Man City, though they do also acknowledge that Jamal Musiala and Dani Olmo could also be considered.

Simons has been on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, and the French giants are believed to be open to the sale of the 21-year-old.

All that remains it seems is for Guardiola to give his blessing to the deal.