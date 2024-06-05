Man City star with 32 goal contributions argues with Pep Guardiola ahead of summer

Man City’s Julian Alvarez has argued with Pep Guardiola over allowing him to go to the Olympics in Paris with Argentina this summer.

The 24-year-old has departed Manchester to be with the World Cup champions as they prepare to defend their Copa America crown this summer in the United States, but the forward also wants to compete in the Olympics.

The football events get underway in Paris on July 24 and will not end until August 10.

The big problem with this from Man City’s point of view is that Alvarez will miss out on pre-season and will also be unavailable for the Community Shield against Man United on August 10 should Argentina reach the final.

However, Alvarez really wants to represent his country in Paris and according to the reliable Gaston Edul, the forward has chatted with Pep Guardiola in private to allow him to go to the Olympics this summer.

The journalist has stated that the Argentina star argued with the Man City boss over the topic and has reportedly said that the Spanish coach doesn’t give him enough minutes at the Etihad so he should be allowed to go.

Man City cannot allow Julian Alvarez to travel to the Olympics

Alvarez is one of several players in this situation as clubs do not have to send their stars to the Olympics. Going to Paris is a dream for many, but with other tournaments happening this summer, that is a lot of football to be playing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old is a crucial player for Guardiola so it is understandable why the Spaniard will not allow the forward to go.

The World Cup winner featured in 54 matches for the Premier League champions this season, scoring 19 goals and providing a further 13 assists for his teammates.

It is unlikely that City’s position will change as they will expect Alvarez to be back for pre-season once his Copa America campaign has concluded.