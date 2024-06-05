Man United in talks to bring 36-year-old star back to Old Trafford

Man United have confirmed that they are in talks with Jonny Evans over a new deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 36-year-old returned to the Manchester club last summer as the Red Devils decided to offer the defender a one-year deal following a period of training with the Premier League giants.

That contract is set to expire this summer and according to Fabrizio Romano, Man United want Evans back for next season and are in talks over a new deal for the centre-back.

The veteran star received a lot of minutes during the current campaign as United suffered from an injury crisis at centre-back, with the Northern Irishman featuring in 30 matches, totalling 1593 minutes of action.

Nevertheless, with the Manchester club hoping to kick on next season, it is a surprise that they are looking to bring Evans back.

The 36-year-old may not see as much action as he did this term as Man United are in need of another centre-back and will have to bring in a top name to compete for the Champions League spots.

Man United linked with several centre-backs ahead of summer transfer window

Man United head into the upcoming transfer window with a centre-back being a priority for the Premier League giants and the Manchester club have been linked to several names over recent weeks.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be Man United’s top target but according to ESPN, the Toffee’ asking price may be a stumbling block for the Red Devils.

Should United fail to match the asking price for the England star, they may move on to stars such as Lille’s Leny Yoro.

It is clear that Man United want a centre-back for the present and the future as it remains to be seen who the Premier League club lands before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.