Sporting director admits Man United star wants to remain in England despite impending exit

Man United star Sofyan Amrabat wants to remain in England for the upcoming season despite his impending exit from Old Trafford.

The midfielder spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at United from Fiorentina and didn’t impress enough for the Manchester club to keep him permanently. The Red Devils will reportedly send the 27-year-old back to Italy this summer, where he will search again for a new club.

Fiorentina want Amrabat to remain at the club, but according to their sporting director Daniele Parde, the Morocco international wants to stay in the Premier League.

“I would keep him in Florence but it doesn’t seem like what he has that in mind,” Parde said via talkSPORT.

“I think he wants to stay in the Premier League but we haven’t heard from anyone yet.”

Man United are yet to confirm if they will keep the midfielder or not, with the English giants having the option to make his loan deal permanent with a £25m transfer fee.

Will Man United keep Sofyan Amrabat?

This season was a tough one for Amrabat, despite an improvement in his performances towards the end of the campaign. However, that is unlikely to earn him a permanent move to Old Trafford over the summer.

Amrabat featured in 30 matches for Man United this season, 17 of which came from the start.

At £25m, the Morocco star is worth taking a risk on but with United having financial restrictions for the upcoming window, they will need to prioritise other areas to strengthen for now.

The midfield in Erik ten Hag’s squad needs work, but whether the Premier League giants feel Amrabat is the man to help with that remains to be seen as the 27-year-old’s future will become clearer over the coming weeks.