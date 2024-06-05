Exclusive: Man United trio attracting interest as club hold talks with potential new centre-backs

It was always going to be a busy summer for Man United for one reason or another.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over the footballing side of the club a little too late to make a mark in the January transfer window, this summer is the first opportunity he will have to have an influence.

There are clear areas that have been identified where the Red Devils need to improve, not least in defence.

Man United looking at centre-backs to replace Varane

By the end of the 2023/24 campaign, United had a minus goal difference which is unheard of. Furthermore, they were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage, and whilst conceding the most goals any English club ever has at that stage of the competition.

Erik ten Hag will point to an incredible amount of injuries, particularly in that area of the squad, and to be fair, he does have a point.

Whether the extenuating circumstances will be enough to keep him in a job is still unknown at this point in time.

Regardless, the club will need to push forward in the transfer market if they want to have any chance of hitting the ground running at the start of the 2024/25 season.

They are continuing to be linked with Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro, as it’s understood that they want a centre-back to replace Raphael Varane.

CaughtOffside sources close to Man United with knowledge of their transfer plans have indicated that, in fact, talks have already taken place with the representatives of Inacio, Kossounou and Branthwaite, though no deals are in place as yet.

On the flip side, clubs from Serie A, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League have registered their interest in United trio, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.