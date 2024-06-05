Manchester United will sign a new left back this summer according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite winning the FA Cup United endured a tough campaign which saw them finish eighth and get knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Ineos have yet to make a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag, but the club are seemingly pushing ahead with their transfer plans.

United will sign a left back this summer

The upcoming window will be the first for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos since they took control of footballing operations at Old Trafford.

United are expected to sign a centre back following the departure of Raphael Varane, and have been strongly linked with a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who is reportedly valued at £60m-£70m.

It’s not just at centre back where United are looking to strengthen defensively and Romano has confirmed the Red Devils will sign a left back.

?? Manchester United will bring in new left back for sure this summer, as reported in March. Milos Kerkez, one of the players being monitored for that position. No talks yet but appreciated. Bournemouth have no intention to make it easy, they’d ask important fee for Kerkez. pic.twitter.com/hYYHLgyizS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

He took to X.com and said:

“Manchester United will bring in new left back for sure this summer, as reported in March.

“Milos Kerkez, one of the players being monitored for that position.

“No talks yet but appreciated, Bournemouth have no intention to make it easy, they’d ask important fee for Kerkez.”

The news isn’t surprising given the injury issues both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have suffered this season and United just haven’t been able to rely on the pair.

Malacia missed the entire season through injury whilst Shaw was limited to just 12 Premier League appearances and is a major doubt for the Euros.

Kerkez impressed in his debut campaign for the Cherries, making 28 Premier League appearances following his £15.5m move from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and it is likely Bournemouth would want to make a significant profit on that figure if they were to entertain a sale.