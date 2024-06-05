Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry to Manchester City regarding the availability of Julian Alvarez, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The French giants are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer following the departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe. While PSG have been linked with several other forwards, including Maghnes Akliouche, Rayan Cherki, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, their interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has reportedly cooled. As their search continues, they have turned their attention to Manchester City’s Alvarez.

The 24-year-old Argentinian international has expressed dissatisfaction with his limited playing time at Manchester City. Alvarez, who has been a key figure for both club and country, is reportedly unhappy with his role under Pep Guardiola, which has led to increased interest from several top clubs, including Atletico Madrid and now PSG.

Adding to the complexity of his situation, Alvarez has had a dispute with Guardiola over his desire to participate in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The football events at the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 10, 2024.

Alvarez is eager to represent Argentina in Paris, in addition to defending the Copa America crown with the national team in the United States this summer.

Could a shock departure at Manchester City be on the cards?

Reliable journalist Gaston Edul reported that Alvarez has had private discussions with Guardiola, arguing that his lack of playing time at City justifies his request to compete in the Olympics.

Despite his limited appearances, Alvarez has had an impressive 2023/24 season. He has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for both club and country. This level of performance has not gone unnoticed, with Atletico Madrid making a concrete approach for the player.

Diego Simeone’s side is reportedly willing to offer Alvarez a regular starting spot, per Marca, which he has struggled to secure at Manchester City due to the presence of Erling Haaland.