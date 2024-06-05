AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, including Manchester City, according to Jonathan Johnson.

This development comes amid speculation about City’s current goalkeeper Ederson potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia this summer.

Maignan, who has been in outstanding form for both club and country, is set to feature for France in the upcoming Euros.

His performances are likely to attract even more attention from top clubs across Europe.

A goalkeeper merry-go-round involving Manchester City, PSG and AC Milan

Johnson, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, detailed the potential goalkeeper transfers that could unfold this summer.

He reports that PSG are also interested in Maignan and might consider selling their current goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, if they secure the Frenchman’s signature.

Should this happen, Manchester City could then look to Donnarumma as a potential replacement for Ederson.

Johnson further adds that AC Milan will be seeking a significant transfer fee in the region of €50m for Maigman.

The player is expected to make his decision based on which club can guarantee him a place in the starting XI.

Ederson not the only Manchester City star expected to leave

Besides Ederson, several other Manchester City stars are expected to leave this summer, including Kevin de Bruyne and Bernando Silva.

In a recent interview, de Bruyne showed a keen interest in moving to Saudi due to the “incredible money” that is being offered there.