Enzo Maresca is eyeing a reunion with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and has told Chelsea he wants to sign the midfielder according to reports.

Maresca was announced as Chelsea’s new manager on Monday afternoon following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month, and has signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian who guided Leicester to the Championship title last season will be under huge pressure to win silverware and get Chelsea back into the Champions League next season.

Maresca wants Dewsbury-Hall reunion

Chelsea are set to be busy again this summer as they look to strengthen their squad following a sixth place finish in the last campaign.

The Blues are believed to be in the market for a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker and have already agreed their first deal of the summer with Tosin Adarabioyo set to arrive on a free transfer from Fulham.

Chelsea could be in the market for a midfielder if Conor Gallagher leaves the club, and Aston Villa have opened talks with the Blues over a possible move, whilst Tottenham are believed to readying an offer for the 24-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract.

If the England international does leave then it’s likely Chelsea will seek a replacement and Sun Sport have reported Maresca is eyeing a reunion with Dewsbury-Hall.

The report adds the Leicester star is top of Maresca’s list to replace Gallagher, with the Foxes unlikely to let the 25-year-old leave for less than £40m.

Dewsbury-Hall was named as Leicester’s Player of the Season and was also named in the Championship Team of the Season after scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

The midfielder was subject to interest from Brighton in January but ended up staying at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea have also been linked with moves for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise who they have a strong interest in and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who rivals Arsenal are also after.