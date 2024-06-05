Battle lines drawn with Mourinho if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts new approach from Turkish giants

Jose Mourinho recently stunned the world of football by accepting a two-year contract from Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

The Special One will be tasked with winning the Super Lig, which the club missed out on by just three points this past season.

That it was arch rivals, Galatasaray, that took the title would really have stuck in the craw for anyone of a blue and yellow persuasion.

Mourinho could resume touchline battle with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Once the fanfare has died down, the Portuguese will get to work, and as anyone who has worked under him in the past will attest, he demands the very best work and effort from his players.

He might well get to see an old foe in opposition if the latest reports are accurate too.

According to Mirror Sport, former Man United legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been approached again by Besiktas, a club he turned down an approach from a few months ago.

The Norwegian hasn’t had another managerial job since leaving the Theatre of Dreams, and clearly wants to take his time before plumping for the right position for him.

A chance to lock horns again with Mourinho could prove tempting, although the outlet do go on to say that at this stage, Slaven Bilic, who previously managed Besiktas, would appear to be the favourite for the dugout once more.

Were Solskjaer to either be overlooked or turn down the opportunity, one has to question where and when he’s likely to dip his toe back in the water again.

His experience at United as a manager ended disappointingly, though it shouldn’t have burned his fingers that much that he doesn’t want to put himself out there at any other club.

The sooner he gets back on that particular bicycle, the better.