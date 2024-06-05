Chelsea have stayed in constant contact with player’s reps since last summer in transfer battle with Man Utd

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise for the last year or so, according to Simon Phillips on Substack.

The Blues could do with strengthening in attack for next season, with Olise surely an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

According to Phillips, it seems there is concrete interest from everyone on the Chelsea board, with all key figures clearly united on this potential deal for the talented young Frenchman.

Olise has shone at Palace in recent times and looks like a player destined for a big career, so it’s not surprising to see Chelsea pursuing him strongly, while the report also mentions Manchester United as suitors for the 22-year-old.

Olise transfer: Should Palace star pick Chelsea or Man United?

Olise will have an interesting decision to make this summer if he ends up having to choose between Chelsea and Man Utd, with neither club exactly looking like being the kind of forces they once were.

Both sides struggled last season, finishing outside of the Champions League places, and it looks like it could still be a while before they’re competing closer to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, never mind the emerging threat of teams like Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Olise might do well to wait around for better offers, though of course there’s no guarantee that the likes of City, Arsenal or Liverpool will come forward or make him a priority for this summer.

Chelsea could be a good project for a talented young player like Olise as they’ve shown a willingness to trust and develop youth, while United also remain a big historic club and are now hoping to be on their way back up under new ownership and perhaps even with a new manager.