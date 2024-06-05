Paul Merson makes bold Man United prediction for 2024/25

It’s clear that things have to change at Man United if the Red Devils want to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seemingly worked hard since taking over the footballing side of the business at the back end of last year, and Dan Ashworth aside, he has the people in place at board level that he wants.

A change of manager may or may not be on the agenda, whilst a busy transfer window is almost a necessity given how poorly the first-team fared for long periods of the campaign.

Merson says Man United will make top four

The FA Cup final win over Man City was an unexpected bonus and it might just have kept Erik ten Hag in a job for another season, though he will need to ensure that the squad improves their position from the 2023/24 campaign.

That’s something Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, believes will happen.

“I’ve got a feeling for next season. I think Tottenham have got to concentrate on one thing,” he said to Sky Sports, alluding to Spurs’ Champions League charge.

“I think top four, Chelsea are going to be there, Manchester United can only get better – top four’s hard now.”

Suggesting that the Red Devils would get into the top four next season is quite the bold prediction from the former Arsenal man.

Much will depend on how United start the 2024/25 campaign, and whether they can build on it.

Given the sheer amount of injuries that ten Hag has had to deal with too, some good luck in that regard will be of obvious benefit.

If all of the stars align for the club, there’s no reason why Merson can’t be proved correct, and a move in the right direction will bring some positivity back to one of the world’s most storied clubs.