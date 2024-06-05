Real Madrid working on signing €50m Man City and Chelsea target, new contact made

Real Madrid have resumed working on signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies with new contact having taken place this week.

The La Liga giants have been linked to the Canada star for months, however, things went quiet towards the end of the season as the Spanish outfit sealed both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

That silence left the full-back in limbo as the 23-year-old has a new contract on the table at Bayern Munich but is yet to make a decision over whether to accept it or not amid Real’s interest.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that offer still stands, but Real Madrid have made new contact with Davies this week as they resume working on a deal for the left-back.

The transfer expert states that the La Liga champions will not pay over €50m for the defender, which could allow other clubs into the race.

Premier League clubs ready to pounce on Alphonso Davies

According to Relevo, Real Madrid will not spend over €40m on the signing of Davies, despite the Bayern defender already agreeing to make the move to the Bernabeu. With the German club believed to want around €50m, that could allow other clubs to join the race should the Canadian want to leave the Bundesliga this summer.

Premier League duo Chelsea and Man City are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old but will wait to see what happens between Real Madrid and the player, reports journalist Graeme Bailey.

Should everything fall apart between the La Liga club and the full-back, the English clubs will be ready to make a move for the Bayern Munich star.

Both Premier League giants are in need of a natural left-back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and despite having a poor season in Germany, there are not many out there better than Davies.