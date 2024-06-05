Leicester City are currently heading back to the Premier League without a manager and veteran coach Steve Bruce has told the Foxes to come get him.

The 2016 Premier League champions returned to the English top flight after winning the Championship this season and that attracted interest towards their coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea came knocking for the Italian at the end of the season and on Monday, the Blues confirmed the 44-year-old on a five-year deal.

This has left Leicester without a manager and former Newcastle boss, Steve Bruce, has put his name in the hat.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 63-year-old said about the vacant position at the King Power Stadium: “A points deduction wouldn’t put me off.

“Leicester, you know where I am! I mean, what a wonderful opportunity that is all of a sudden.

“You know, they might have a few problems, but Leicester has been a great club over the past few years, of course, the fairy tale of winning the Premier League a few years ago.”

Leicester City should avoid Steve Bruce as Enzo Maresca replacement

Bruce has had a great career in management but he is name that Premier League clubs are no longer considering, which is why Leicester need to stay away from the 63-year-old.

Football moves on fast and the former Newcastle boss has not managed in England’s top flight since leaving St James’ Park back in 2021.

Bruce’s last job was at West Brom, which also ended with failure as his team sat 22nd in the Championship when he left, which is the lowest the club have been for more than 20 years.