Exclusive: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target has Premier League interest, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into the Jonathan Tah transfer situation amid links with Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano followed up on what Christian Falk told us yesterday about Tah and Bayern and Chelsea.

It seems the Germany international’s future at Bayer Leverkusen is uncertain and he’ll have to inform them of his plans soon, with the 28-year-old seemingly open to a possible move to the Premier League.

Romano says Bayern are also pushing, however, even if there is interest from English clubs, though he also didn’t specifically name Chelsea as one of the player’s suitors this summer.

Tah transfer: What next for the Chelsea and Bayern target?

Tah has shone at Leverkusen and could be a fine signing for Chelsea or Bayern, or indeed other top clubs around Europe.

Jonathan Tah to Chelsea or Bayern Munich?

It will be interesting to see what the commanding centre-back decides to do next, but for now it seems the first step to resolving this will be for the player to discuss his future with Leverkusen.

“Tosin Adarabioyo yesterday completed his medical tests as a new Chelsea player, with the ‘here we go’ confirmed for the former Fulham centre-back. It’s now time to finalise signing the documents and then Adarabioyo will be the first signing for new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca,” Romano said.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City star with 32 goal contributions argues with Pep Guardiola ahead of summer
Exclusive: Aston Villa not the only club pursuing transfer of Chelsea star, says Fabrizio Romano
Battle lines drawn with Mourinho if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts new approach from Turkish giants

“Chelsea have also been linked with another centre-back in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. As I’ve previously said, it’s possible that Chelsea will sign more than one centre-back this summer, so another could follow Adarabioyo, but for Tah the first step is for him to tell Bayer Leverkusen what he wants to do with their new deal proposal – it will be soon.

“Bayern Munich are pushing a lot on player side, and there’s interest from the Premier League but Bayern remain the favourites in case Tah decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jonathan Tah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.