Exclusive: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target has Premier League interest, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into the Jonathan Tah transfer situation amid links with Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano followed up on what Christian Falk told us yesterday about Tah and Bayern and Chelsea.

It seems the Germany international’s future at Bayer Leverkusen is uncertain and he’ll have to inform them of his plans soon, with the 28-year-old seemingly open to a possible move to the Premier League.

Romano says Bayern are also pushing, however, even if there is interest from English clubs, though he also didn’t specifically name Chelsea as one of the player’s suitors this summer.

Tah transfer: What next for the Chelsea and Bayern target?

Tah has shone at Leverkusen and could be a fine signing for Chelsea or Bayern, or indeed other top clubs around Europe.

It will be interesting to see what the commanding centre-back decides to do next, but for now it seems the first step to resolving this will be for the player to discuss his future with Leverkusen.

“Tosin Adarabioyo yesterday completed his medical tests as a new Chelsea player, with the ‘here we go’ confirmed for the former Fulham centre-back. It’s now time to finalise signing the documents and then Adarabioyo will be the first signing for new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca,” Romano said.

“Chelsea have also been linked with another centre-back in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. As I’ve previously said, it’s possible that Chelsea will sign more than one centre-back this summer, so another could follow Adarabioyo, but for Tah the first step is for him to tell Bayer Leverkusen what he wants to do with their new deal proposal – it will be soon.

“Bayern Munich are pushing a lot on player side, and there’s interest from the Premier League but Bayern remain the favourites in case Tah decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.”