Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives Manchester United advice over Erik ten Hag future

Manchester United have been given some advice from Fabrizio Romano surrounding the future of Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Dutch tactician has had a mixed spell at Man Utd, winning two cup finals in his two seasons at Old Trafford, but with the team’s performances in the Premier League and Champions League leaving a lot to be desired.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there’s still no firm update on what the club will do with Ten Hag, but he made it clear that he felt they shouldn’t continue with the former Ajax boss unless they’re 100% convinced he’s the man for the job.

Romano cited Barcelona as an example, with Xavi perhaps staying on at the Nou Camp for longer than he should have, so United could perhaps do well to learn from that and avoid making the same mistake.

Ten Hag Man United latest and advice from Fabrizio Romano

“We’re yet to hear an update on Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, with the internal review process ongoing and a decision expected soon in what could be crucial days ahead for the club,” Romano said in his latest column.

“I’ve already mentioned that Man United have also held talks with the representatives of other managers, so let’s see what happens there, but it remains an open situation at the time of writing.”

He added: “My personal feeling is that, while it’s good to give managers time, United should give him more time only if they are 100% convinced about that.

“To start a new season with doubts is never positive, look what happened with Xavi at Barcelona – they need to be sure they are 100% convinced on Ten Hag as the man for the job.”

