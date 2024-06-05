Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes the Gunners need to strengthen their squad by signing a left back and striker this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the title race to the final day of the season, but missed out by just two points as Manchester City became the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Despite the obvious improvement Arsenal still haven’t been able to get over the line and haven’t won any major silverware since the FA Cup in 2020, which was Arteta’s first season in charge.

Adams highlights where Arsenal need to strengthen

Arteta has been widely praised for the job he’s done at the Emirates, but is entering into the final year of his contract, although he’s expected to receive a new offer from the club.

As they attempt to get over the line next season Arsenal will once again need to strengthen their squad, and they have a good track record in the market.

Club legend Adams who is a Premier League winner with the Gunners believes his former club need to strengthen in two areas.

“For me, maybe he needs a centre-forward still, maybe he needs someone in there,” Adams told Sky Sports.

“[Kai] Havertz had an unbelievable season, can he do it again? don’t know, Gabriel Jesus? not sure.

“Left-back also, we’re going to have to look at Timber maybe he maybe goes in at the left-back spot and does a job for us next year.

“‘They are the two areas that I can see where you can actually improve this team and this squad.”

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who has a release clause of £55m, but will face competition from rivals Chelsea for his signature.

Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been tipped for a reunion with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, and it is once again set to be another important summer in north London.