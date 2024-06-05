Tottenham Hotspur and Brazil right-back Emerson Royal is attracting significant attention from top European clubs following his loss of a starting position to Pedro Porro.

With his style of play not fitting into manager Ange Postecoglou’s fast-paced, attacking system that relies heavily on inverted fullbacks, Royal is poised for a move away from North London.

Reports from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that AC Milan are close to securing Emerson Royal’s services.

The publication claims that the player has reached a personal agreement with the Rossoneri, who view him as a perfect fit due to his pace, strength, and defensive capabilities.

Emerson’s versatility, being able to play as a centre-back or left-back, adds further appeal to Milan’s interest.

All that is remaining now is for the two clubs to come to agreement regarding the transfer fee for the player.

Tottenham initially set a price tag of €30 million for the 25-year-old, but they might settle for €20 million to expedite the transfer and reinvest in their squad before the preseason.

The Brazilian was linked with several clubs including Inter Milan as well as couple of Saudi Pro League clubs. However, the move to AC Milan now seems the most likely, with only the agreement on the transfer fee pending.

Additionally, Tottenham’s squad overhaul might see more departures, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also linked to a Serie A move.

Newly appointed Napoli boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on adding the Dane midfielder to his squad, indicating a busy transfer window ahead for Spurs.