Tottenham receive offer from Saudi club for attacking midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have received an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club for their attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

However, the Argentine has reportedly ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, expressing his desire to continue playing at the highest level and prove himself in La Liga.

Lo Celso, 28, appears to have made it clear that his preferred destination is Real Betis, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell during the 2018/19 season.

Betis have maintained a strong interest in re-signing the midfielder since last summer and are keen to bring him back as they look to reinforce their squad.

Recent reports indicate that representatives from Real Betis were in London several weeks ago to understand the financial requirements needed to complete the transfer.

Tottenham looking to sell Lo Celso

Tottenham are open to selling Lo Celso this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, which expires next June.

Injuries have hampered his time at the North London club, sidelining him for significant periods.

Despite these setbacks, he managed to make 22 appearances last season, contributing two goals and two assists.

With Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou focusing on other midfield options such as Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Matar Sarr, Lo Celso’s future at the club appears uncertain.

As Spurs look to avoid losing him for free next year, a move to Real Betis could provide a suitable resolution for both the player and the club.