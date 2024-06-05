Chelsea keen on talented 21-year-old while former Maresca player is also admired

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer as they keep an eye on options to strengthen in goal.

Fabrizio Romano yesterday wrote in his Daily Briefing column about Chelsea being keen to keep faith with Robert Sanchez as their number one ‘keeper for next season, but it seems other outlets still seem to be hearing about other options being considered.

There are two names on Chelsea’s radar in goal, according to The Athletic, with Burnley shot-stopper Trafford admired by the Blues, while Enzo Maresca is also keen on his former player Mads Hermansen at Leicester City.

Sanchez only joined Chelsea from Brighton last season, but he wasn’t entirely convincing so it perhaps makes sense that the west London giants are now considering a change.

Trafford transfer: Should Chelsea replace Sanchez in goal?

Trafford looks like a player with a big future in the game, even if the 21-year-old couldn’t quite do enough to help Burnley stay up in the Premier League last season.

The Clarets ended up being relegated to the Championship, so that could perhaps mean Trafford is now available on the market this summer.

Chelsea fans might be keen to see the club bring in an upgrade on Sanchez, but at the same time there’ll also surely be some who are desperate for a bit more stability after so much chopping and changing of players and managers in the last few years.

Sanchez could still improve once he’s given a bit more time to settle, while he’d also surely benefit from improved performances from the players in front of him, so simply signing someone like Trafford as a replacement might not really be the solution at all.

On top of that, this deal would surely not come cheap as Burnley will know they have a big talent on their hands that they won’t want to lose too easily.